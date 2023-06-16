Security forces killed five terrorists on LoC in Kupwara, big infiltration attempt after 2021

Kupwara : Security forces on Friday gunned down five heavily armed foreign terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. He said that this was the ‘biggest attempt’ of infiltration foiled after 2021. In the same year, India and Pakistan implemented a ceasefire agreement. Security forces launched an operation in Jumagund area of ​​Keran sector on Thursday based on specific intelligence gathered by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

terrorists using the mask of ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir’s Public Relations Officer (Defence) Colonel Emron Moosawi said that terrorist organizations in Pakistan are using the ceasefire as a ‘mask’ to create terror in the Union Territory. Addressing the media, Major General Girish Kalia, the ‘General Officer Commanding’ of the Army’s 28th Division, said that on the basis of that information, troops were secretly deployed on the expected routes of infiltration. Simultaneously, the entire area and the Line of Control fence or anti-infiltration mechanism were kept under surveillance, he said.

Terrorists appeared in the middle of the night

Major General Girish Kalia said that the movement of terrorists was noticed by the alert troops at around midnight. According to him, these troops stood there despite the adverse geographical location and weather. He said that an encounter started with the infiltrating terrorists and five unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter. During this, the soldiers did not have to suffer any kind of loss. He said that the terrorists had a huge amount of weapons and they seemed to be well trained.

Infiltration intelligence with security forces

Kalia said that after inspecting the spot on Friday morning, five AK series rifles, five magazines, a large number of arms and ammunition including grenades and night vision equipment, binoculars etc. were recovered from there. . He said that even though there is a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the security forces have been receiving a lot of intelligence about possible infiltration along the Line of Control in the recent past.