Sedition Law Issue: Why is sedition law necessary in India? The chairman of the law commission gave this reason

Sedition Law in India: Justice (retd) Rituraj Awasthi, Chairman of the Law Commission, defended the recommendation to retain the law on sedition, saying that it is necessary to protect the unity and integrity of India. Rituraj Awasthi told news agency PTI that adequate procedural safeguards have been proposed to prevent misuse of the sedition law.

Rituraj Awasthi told why it is necessary to uphold the sedition law

Law Commission Chairman Rituraj Awasthi further said that due to the situation from Kashmir to Kerala, Punjab to the Northeast, it has become necessary to uphold the sedition law. It has been suspended for the time being following the directions of the Supreme Court issued in May last year. Rituraj Awasthi said that special laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the National Security Act apply in different areas, but do not cover the offense of sedition. That is why there should be a specific law on sedition. He said, the sedition law being a colonial legacy is not a valid ground to repeal it and many countries including the US, Canada, Australia and Germany have their own such laws.

Congress had alleged this allegation

It is noteworthy that in its report submitted to the government last month, the 22nd Law Commission headed by Justice Awasthi had supported the retention of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with safeguards to prevent its misuse. This recommendation created a political uproar. Several opposition parties alleged that it was being recommended for retention to stifle dissent and voices against the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. At the same time, the government said that it will take a rational decision on the Law Commission’s report after consulting all the stakeholders. Whereas, the Congress has alleged that the government wants to make the sedition law more stringent.