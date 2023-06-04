"see me when i get back"S Jaishankar said on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks abroad

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that when Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he avoids joining politics and will debate vigorously on his return to India. Further, Jaishankar took the name of Rahul Gandhi in his statement and said that- I can strongly differ with someone but how do I counter it… I want to go back home and do it. And I’ll have a look when I get back. Jaishankar said in an indirect reference to the Congress leader- sometimes there are bigger things than politics and when you step outside the country, I think it is important to remember this. Explain that during his visit to Cape Town to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar was interacting with the Indian community.

round of questions started



After Jaishankar’s address, a question period began for members of the Indian community. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Indian community asked Jaishankar what he would like to say about the remarks made by someone in America. On this Jaishankar said- Look, I say that I can only speak for myself. I try not to do politics abroad when I go abroad. Explaining further, he also said that democratic culture has some collective responsibility like working for national interest and collective image.

Rahul Gandhi targeted the Center



Let us tell you that earlier, while targeting the BJP-led central government in a program in America, Rahul Gandhi had said that what is happening with Muslims in India today happened with Dalits in the 1980s. Speaking at the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan event in San Francisco, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from Dalit and tribal communities and would have to be fought with affection.