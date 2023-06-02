Seeing the map of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in the new parliament, Pakistan got furious, Nepal’s leftist leaders also spewed venom

Built in the new Parliament House building of India ‘United India’ The mural has become a source of trouble for the neighbors. Now after Nepal, Pakistan has also become enraged about the picture of unbroken India in the new Parliament House. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the territory of Pakistan and other neighboring countries has also been shown in the mural of ancient India installed in the new building of the Indian Parliament. He said that Pakistan is very worried about the idea of ​​’Akhand Bharat’ and is shocked by the statements of BJP leaders.

The claim of undivided India is a show of expansionist mindset – Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Ministry says, India’s claim of united India is a show of expansionist mindset which wants to defeat the ideology and culture of not only India’s neighboring countries but also religious minorities. At the same time, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry advised India that Indian leaders should renew their rhetoric against other countries.

Parts of Pakistan and Nepal included in undivided India

Let us tell you that a mural of unbroken India has been installed in the new building of the Indian Parliament. In this, many areas of present-day Pakistan like Taxila, Mansehra, Indus, Purushpur, Uttarapath have been shown which were part of unbroken India in ancient times.

Leftist leader of Nepal furious after seeing the graffiti of unbroken India

At the same time, Lumbini and Kapilvastu have also been shown in this mural of unbroken India, which is currently a part of Nepal. After this graffiti came to the fore, the leftist leaders of Nepal were infuriated badly. Former PM of Nepal Baburam Bhattarai has even warned India. On the other hand, KP Oli, who is dancing at the behest of China, has asked Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is visiting India, to raise this issue with the Indian leadership. Baburam Bhattarai said that the relationship between the two countries can go down the drain with the graffiti of this unbroken India. He has also demanded an immediate explanation from India.

