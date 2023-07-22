Seema Haider became ill, knocked on the door of President Draupadi Murmu

Seema Haider Updates

The case of Seema Haider is making headlines all over the country. Meanwhile, Pakistani national Seema Haider, who entered India without a visa in May, has filed a mercy petition with President Draupadi Murmu, requesting that she along with her four children be allowed to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

The petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer AP Singh on behalf of Seema was received by the President’s Secretariat on Friday. In the petition, Seema Haider, who is 30 years old, has said that she is in love with Sachin (22), who lives in Greater Noida, and that she came to India to be with him. The Pakistani national claims that he has converted to Hinduism and married Meena as per Hindu rituals at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistani Citizen Seema Haider has stated that Honorable Madam, the petitioner has found peace, love and happiness with Sachin Meena as a loving husband, father-in-law as father-in-law, mother-in-law as mother which the petitioner never had before. The petitioner requests you to believe her and show mercy to a woman who is not highly educated.

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider has said in the petition that if you show mercy, the petitioner will spend the rest of her life with her husband, four minor children and in-laws’ relatives. The petitioner will be grateful that you gave her the opportunity and you can be a source of strength and support to her. The petitioner will finally be able to lead a life of dignity in India.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on Saturday in which Pakistani national Seema Haider is seen ill and taking a “glucose drip”. A “glucose drip” is commonly given to individuals suffering from dehydration or low blood sugar levels. Seema, a resident of Sindh province of Pakistan, says that she came in contact with Sachin while playing the online game PubG in 2019-20 and the two started talking on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider entered India illegally along with her four children in a bus via Nepal on May 13. She says that she had come to live with Sachin, who lives in Rabupura area of ​​Greater Noida. On July 4, local police arrested Seema for illegally entering India and Meena for harboring illegal immigrants. However, both of them were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and are living with their four children in a house in Rabupura.