Seema Haider detained by ATS, action taken on IB’s input, uncle and brother are in Pak Army

Lucknow: There has been a break in the story of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena who came from Pakistan. After IB’s input, ATS has now detained Seema. Along with this, Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal have also been taken into custody. All three are being questioned. There is a possibility of being a Pakistani spy on Seema Haider, who crossed the Nepal border and reached Greater Noida.

According to sources, ATS had reached Sachin Meena’s house in Rabupura, Greater Noida. The local police was also with him. ATS took Seema into custody and left. While Sachin and his father have also been detained for questioning. Input has been received from IB that Seema Haider’s uncle is a Subedar in Pakistan Army and her brother is a soldier. That’s why it is being expressed that Seema can also be a Pakistani spy. She has come to India for a specific purpose.

