Seismologist assessed the earthquake that occurred in Tajikistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred on the border of Tajikistan and China. Director of the Institute for the Theory of Earthquake Prediction Pyotr Shebalin, in an interview with Izvestia on Thursday, February 23, commented on this event.

First of all, the expert noted that the earthquake had nothing to do with the earthquake in Turkey.

“The fact that there were two such earthquakes with a small break in time is just a tripling of the system of random events. Either empty or dense. This is quite consistent with random processes, despite the fact that in general an earthquake is a rather rare event, ”the expert noted.

Although, according to him, the area where the earthquake occurred is quite seismically active.

“This is a really strong earthquake, extraordinary. Such earthquakes in Tajikistan occur quite rarely,” the seismologist said.

However, according to him, there is no reason to say that seismic activity in the region has increased.

As for forecasts, about where else earthquakes can be expected in the near future, the expert noted that in general, even existing forecasts are very inaccurate regarding the place and time of a future event.

“The forecast cannot accurately retell the time where the earthquake will occur and the location of its source,” Shebalin summed up.

An earthquake on the border of Tajikistan and China became known earlier in the day. It was noted that the source lies at a depth of 10 km. It is specified that the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 82 km from the Chinese border, the tremors were felt in Kashgar and Xinjiang.

On February 22, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Fars province in southern Iran. At the same time, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in the south of the country. Its epicenter was located northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas.

At the same time, Yulia Shevnina, an expert in the field of automation and process control of the NTI Competence Center in the direction of “Sensorics” on the basis of the National Research University MIET, told Izvestia that the main difficulty in predicting earthquakes is not in collecting data on changes in seismic parameters, but in their correct analysis.

On the evening of February 20, earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred in the Turkish province of Hatay, followed by 90 aftershocks. In addition, the highway between the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun collapsed. The seismic event also had an impact on neighboring Syria, where buildings collapsed in two cities and there were injured.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 43.5 thousand people, and in Syria it increased to 5.8 thousand people.