Seismologist of the Russian Academy of Sciences Tatevosyan named the most seismically active regions of Russia

March 19 - BLiTZ. Ruben Tatevosyan, Director for Engineering Seismology and Seismic Hazard Assessment of the Institute of Physics of the Earth RAS, said in his interview that the most seismically hazardous regions of Russia are still considered to be those that are part of the Pacific ring, namely Kamchatka and the Kuriles.

As the expert noted, in the future it is possible that seismically active regions will change, but this will happen not only on the scale of human life, it will happen on the scale of humanity in many millions of years, and much depends primarily on the rate of destruction of the earth’s crust.

Examples from history: US policy on accusations of the Hague court March 19, 2023 at 07:11

The expert also noted that global destructive earthquakes are actually rare and the quality of construction plays a big role in this case. How it happened in Turkey. Our seismically active regions are much better prepared in this case.

The specialist also said that 90% of earthquakes around the world are recorded only by sensitive seismic instruments, and in most cases people do not even notice. Therefore, the Russians have no reason to panic at this stage of time.