Selected students will be able to take admission in excellent schools of Jharkhand from June 12, know how many seats in which school

The list of selected students for enrollment in Jharkhand’s excellent school has been released. The names of the children included in the merit list were published in all the schools. The process of enrollment will start from June 12. Children are to be given education on the lines of CBSE in 80 excellent schools of the state. It was inaugurated by CM Hemant Soren a few days back. These schools have been equipped with all kinds of modern facilities.

These schools of Ranchi are included in the excellent school



Five schools of Ranchi district have been included in the school of excellence. The capital’s TVS High School Jagarnathpur, Amar Shaheed Thakur Vishwanath District School, Government Girls Plus Two High School Bariatu, Model School Kanke and Kasturba Gandhi Girls School Namkum have been selected under this.

how many seats are available



In Ranchi’s TVS High School Jagannathpur, 40 seats are available for boys and girls in class VI, 32 in class VII, 15 in class VIII, 80 in class IX and 80 in class 11. The district school has 80 seats for boys in sixth, 65 in seventh, 48 in eighth, 13 in ninth, 80-80 seats in 11th arts and science and 40 seats in commerce. Similarly, Government Girls High School Bariatu has 80 seats in class 6th, 120 seats in 11th Arts and 40 seats each in Science and Commerce. Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School Namkum has 25 seats in class VI. On the other hand, Model School Kanke has only 40-40 seats in 11th Science, Commerce and Arts.

There are three excellent schools in Dhanbad



Three schools of Dhanbad have been included in the list of excellent schools. This includes Plus Two District School, SLNT Girls Plus Two School, Kasturba Gandhi Residential School. Talk about the vacant seats in the district school, enrollment is to be done on 40 seats in Bal Vatika and 80 seats in class 1. Similarly, enrollment will be done on 40-40 seats in class VI, VII and VIII of SLNT school. At the same time, admission will be done on 25 seats only in class VI of Kasturba Gandhi School.

Enrollment will be done in these three schools of Jamshedpur



Like Dhanbad, admission will be done in Jamshedpur’s excellent schools. It has Utkramit Plus 2 Girls University, BPM Plus 2 University Burmamines and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. Please tell that Uttramit Plus 2 School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya are only for girls. In all these there will be nomination for 40-40 seats.