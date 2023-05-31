Selection of 16 players from Bihar in state level school judo, will represent in Delhi and MP

Muzaffarpur: Under the joint aegis of Art, Culture and Youth Department, Bihar and Bihar State Sports Authority, Patna, state level school judo under-19 boys and girls selection competition was organized at Khel Bhavan, Sikandarpur. More than 60 players from different districts of Bihar participated in it. In this, 16 (10 boys and 6 girls) players were selected in the state level school judo under-19 team. Most of the players in the selected team are from Lakhisarai, Begusarai district. Who will lead the Bihar team in the competition organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) in New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh from June 6 to 12. This information was given by District Sports Officer Mithilesh Kumar. He said that the players from different districts displayed excellent sportsmanship in the competition. The chief referee was Ram Uday Singh. Kundan Raj, Praveen Kumar Verma, Secretary of Judo Association Sanjay Kumar, Gaurav, Mithilesh Sharma, Manjit Kumar played an important role in conducting the competition.

player selected in the team

In boys category, Shyam Kumar BP Inter School Begusarai, Mo Afzal DPS Mazhaul Begusarai, Ajit Kumar plus two Rauvi Barhiya Lakhisarai, Akshat Kumar Shram Ramvatar Singh C.S. School Lakhisarai, Shivanshu Suman St. Paul School Begusarai, Nitin Raj CS DAV Public School Motihari, Abhinandan Kumar CS DAV Public School Motihari, Ramji Plus to R.U.V. Barhiya Lakhisarai, Rishabh Savarn Mr. Ramavatar Singh C.S. School Lakhisarai, from Saumya Kumar Commerce Inter College Muzaffarpur. A total of 10 boys have been selected who will lead the Bihar team in the competition organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) in New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh from June 6 to 12.

She was selected in the girls category

And in the girls category, Bihar’s Parcham Laxmi Kumari HS Gauripur Lattipur Bhagalpur, Anshika Kumari GBO Plus to U.V. Banswar Buxar, Priyanshu Kumari JD Women’s College Patna, Muskan Kumari Women’s College Khagaul Patna, Mansi Kumari Plus to R.U.V. Barhiya Lakhisarai, Nazrana Naz Urdu Girls High School Asanandarpur will be in the hands of Bhagalpur.

