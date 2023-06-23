Self Care Tips For Mothers: Take out time for your mental peace and happiness amidst the responsibilities of the day

Self Care Tips For Mothers: Often women have to give so much time for home, office, child care that after that there is no time left for themselves and they can also get very tired. Taking time out for self care will probably be the first thing to jump out of your busy schedule. Often, women have been raised with the belief that they should care about others before themselves. Self-sacrifice makes a good mother. I’m a mother of 3 and I’ve found the opposite to be true, says Radhika Iyer, Founder, Entrepreneur, Yogini, Mountaineer and Radhika Iyer, Founder of Organic. In fact, as soon as I prioritized my happiness and made sure to take care of my mental, physical and emotional health first; I became a better, more present, patient and understanding mother. If you are feeling tired from taking care of home, office, kids, then you will take time to take care of yourself from now.

Learn new skills, pursue hobbies

Learn a new skill, pursue a hobby, practice yoga and try a new cuisine. Whatever excites you, give time to that activity. Satisfying your curiosity will give you a new perspective, empower you and open up opportunities in life. Needless to say, take out a few hours once or twice a week that belong to you. These activities are known to release endorphins in your brain which make you feel mentally and physically healthy.

spend alone time

Spending time alone may seem impossible but it doesn’t have to be done everyday. Start with once a week and then move on to twice and so on. Go for a walk, listen to music, meditate, cheer yourself up and go for a run. The more you make time for yourself, the more you’ll learn to enjoy your own company.

introspection

Keep a diary, write your thoughts on paper and find lessons in what you are going through. Journaling is like giving yourself the advice you give to others. Don’t underestimate the power of 10 minutes of silence. Find a comfortable place, sit straight, close your eyes and start the practice of meditation and do it consistently every day.

seek help from loved ones

Not everyone gets the support of a partner or family. But of course there are friends who can offer to help with the occasional babysitting. Take help so that they can come forward to comfort you from time to time. Also, be vocal about your needs with your partner and learn to share responsibilities. This way, you will have some more time for yourself which in turn will help you build and maintain meaningful relationships.

be active

Exercise has countless benefits for both mind and body. To stay healthy and strong, your body needs movement. It gives you more energy as you age. Movement also benefits the mind a lot. It refreshes the brain, uplifts your mood. When you do workout your physical health will improve a lot. This will help you stay strong throughout your life.

do these things to be happy

Spa Session: Enjoy a relaxing, dimly lit, massage accompanied by light music that soothes and charges your senses. Sometimes it’s really comforting to be left doing some laundry and cleaning some dishes!

Brunch: Go for brunch with your bestie without the kids and husband. Enjoy a few hours of good food, good drinks and talk therapy.

Day out with friends: Call your friends and go watch a good movie with some good food.

Retail Therapy: Do some shopping for yourself this time and don’t shop for the kids. Go out alone to the mall without walking around or spending most of the time in the kids room.

Call for food: Pampering doesn’t have to pay an exorbitant price. Order all the food for the day from outside or even ask your mother to send it, she will be very happy to see her daughter smiling. Don’t forget to send her a bouquet of flowers and a gift. Take a day off from the kitchen.

Salon Session: Get the new haircuts you’ve been wishing for. Doing this will give you mental peace and happiness.

