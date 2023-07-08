Self-styled Mossad official admits of meeting anti-Hindu politician

In January this year, a political anarchist from Bangladesh named Nurul Haq Nur alias VP Nur met a fraud named Mendi N Safadi, a self-proclaimed leader of Likud Party who also falsely claims to be the South Asia Coordinator of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in Dubai while he also held meeting with an official of Pakistani spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI). Notably, Nurul Haq Nur is the poster-boy of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami in their notorious efforts of unseating the Awami League government in Bangladesh through undemocratic and unconstitutional manner.

Nur and leaders of BNP and Jamaat enjoy support from Pakistan and few other Islamist countries while they are promoted by a large number of fugitive criminals, including an individual named Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, who fled Bangladesh in 2007 after being caught red-handed during robbery and was later charged by police. Sami was also deported from Hungary in 2022, when his criminal activities, including transnational drug trafficking and money laundering came into the knowledge of the authorities in Budapest. Being deported from Hungary, Zulkarnain Sami fled to Britain, where he sought political asylum showing false grounds. Sami also proclaims to be a correspondent of Israeli newspaper Haaretz and Qatari broadcast network Al Jazeera and has been regularly spreading anti-Hindu and anti-India venom through social media.

According to media reports, Nurul Haq Nur and his cohort Tarique Rahman, co-convener of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, launched a vehement attack against the Hindu community, claiming that the scriptures of the Hindu faith are “pornographic” and don’t provide any moral teaching.

In Facebook live they spewed venom against the Hindu community stating, “Scriptures of the Hindu religion do not offer any moral teaching — all the religious scriptures are porn scripts”.

Admitting his meeting with Mendi Safadi, Nurul Haq Nur said: “Yes, I have indulged in a conspiracy with foreign intelligence agencies, including Mossad. In my bid to unseat the government, I held a meeting with a Mossad agent, Mendi N Safadi to hatch a conspiracy to unseat Sheikh Hasina’s government”.

The video went viral on social media platforms and was also being widely shared; while the hateful speech against Hindus received a lot of condemnation.

Many users were drawing parallels between it and a similar appeal by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders to wipe out Hindus in their attempt to stop the creation of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

Nurul Haq Nur plans to challenge Bangladesh’s current Sheikh Hasina-led government in the 2024 elections and to gain power without contesting elections. He openly stressed ‘backdoor political manipulations’ as a way to achieve power.

Nurul Haq Nur also maintains connections with Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which is now renamed as Ansar Al Islam after forming an alliance with Al Qaeda. According to India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ansar Al Islam leaders are actively involved in translating jihadist materials from Arabic and Urdu to Hindi and are uploading those on social media groups with the notorious agenda of giving jihadist instigation to Muslims.

Mendi Safadi admits meeting anti-Hindu Nurul Haq Nur

During an exclusive interview to local television channel ‘Somoy TV’, Mendi Safadi said he held a three-hour-long meeting on December 28, 2022 at Dubai City Center’s Starbucks coffee shop. He also gave details of his discussion with the anti-Hindu political anarchist.

Who really is Mendi N Safadi?

Mendi Safadi is always seen mixing scandalous people, let it be Turkish Islamist orator and sex cult boss Harun Yahya or Shipan Kumer Basu, cash handler of West Bengal’s infamous SSC scandal. According to sources, Mendi Safadi went to Turkey to meet Turkish radical Muslim speaker, Adnan Oktar alias Harun Yahya and held a series of “meetings”, where in many occasions, Safadi was seen surrounded by Oktar’s band of young women. It is a grand mystery as to what prompted Mendi Safadi in meeting Adnan Oktar, although these meetings were claimed to had been claimed as “efforts of interfaith understanding”.

Media reports said Adnan Oktar alias Harun Yahya was running a sex cult, for which he has been jailed for a term of over 8,000 years. A Turkish court sentenced Oktar aka Harun Yahya, who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called “kittens” to more than eight thousand years in prison for hundreds of sex crimes.

In 2022, infamous Kolkata SSC scandal, which landed Partha Chatterjee, junior minister of Trinamool Congress and his girlfriend Arpita Chatterjee in jail and Partha’s relative Prasanna Kumar Roy under the radar of intelligence agencies. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are aware that a large portion of the SSC scandal cash had been secretly smuggled into foreign countries, they still are unaware of a fact that an individual named Mendi Safadi, a self-proclaimed leader of Israeli Likud Party and “South Asia Coordinator” of Mossad had received at least US$ 7 million from Partha Chatterjee via Prasanna Kumar Roy, and Safadi has invested this amount in businesses in Dubai.

According to information, Mendi N Safadi, an Israeli Druze proclaims as the Head of Safadi Center for International Diplomacy, Research and Public Relations. He studied at Bar Ilan University in Israel. The website of Safadi’s organization is inactive.

Both Mendi N. Safadi and Shipan Kumer Basu are maintaining connections with Hezbollah and Hamas for many years. They also are receiving monthly “lobbyist fees” from antisemitic and anti-Israel political party named Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for promoting Aslam Chowdhury, a leader of the party as a human rights activist. Both of them have hundreds of Jewish friends in their Facebook accounts, while the most alarming fact is –Shipan is regularly passing photographs and other details of the Jewish individuals to Hezbollah and Hamas in exchange for money. It is anticipated, these radical Islamic militancy groups might be using these photographs and details for some ulterior purpose.

Safadi and Shipan have been running a fraud racket from Kolkata in India, where they regularly invite controversial individuals from Bangladesh and lute them in appointing Safadi as their “political consultant” in exchange for monthly retainer fees. In return, Mendi Safadi and his cohort Shipan Kumer Basu pledge their funders of making them famous and influential in Bangladesh with “direct support from Israel” and policymakers in the United States. Following the West Bengal SSC scandal, Mendi Safadi stopped visiting India while his prime cohort Shipan Kumer Basu has gone into hiding.

According to a website named Jerusalem Online, in January 2019, Mendi Safadi tried to get a nomination from the Likud Party for contesting in the Knesset election. Anyway, he did not get the nomination.