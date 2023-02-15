Senator Dvoinykh spoke about the development of a new sub-sector for the disposal of hazardous medical waste

February 15, 2023, 11:38 – BLiTZ – News Senators of the Federation Council and State Duma deputies, together with the Government, are currently developing a project to create a separate sub-sector in Russia that would deal with the disposal and processing of waste arising from the operation of medical institutions and organizations.

About it writes “Parliamentary newspaper”, referring to the story of the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Agrarian Food Policy and Environmental Management Alexander Dvoinykh.

The senator recalled that medical waste is divided into several classes in accordance with the level of danger they pose. Moreover, each of the classes implies a special approach to the process of its disposal. He noted that some of them undergo special treatment directly in hospitals, but this number does not exceed twenty percent of the total.

Dvoinykh said that within the framework of a working group specially created at the end of last year, which consists of senators and deputies, work is underway to create a separate industry that would satisfy these needs.

He noted that it was calculated how much medical waste is produced in the country for each of the categories. The data was collected for all Russian regions. Based on this information, the group can move on to the issues of legislative regulation of the medical waste management system.

In conclusion, the senator noted that, in his opinion, the relevant bill would be submitted to the State Duma before the end of the current spring session. He stressed that many points of the document are currently under active discussion.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that the postponement of the meeting of the Federation Council of Russia is connected with the request of the government of the country and the date of the message of President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. So the appointment of an unscheduled meeting on February 22 instead of March 1 was explained by the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko.

