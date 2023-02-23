February 23, 2023, 11:50 – BLiTZ – News

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the United States can contribute to the resumption of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START) if they change their attitude towards Russia and stop engaging in deception. Writes about this “Lenta.ru”.

Dzhabarov noted that Russia did not withdraw from START, but only suspended its participation, and now the ball is on the side of the Americans. Dzhabarov expressed hope that the Americans would show in practice their interest in curbing the arms race and deploying new systems to prevent a possible big disaster.

Jabarov also noted that US President Joe Biden bravely states that nothing terrible is happening. In general, the senator believes that in order to resume Russia’s participation in the START, a change in the US attitude towards Russia is necessary.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.