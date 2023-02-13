The capitulation of Kyiv could be the “great event” of February for the Russian Federation, which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about. This was announced on February 13 by the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov.

“Maybe capitulation from Ukraine? I don’t believe these statements for a long time, they are not substantiated by anything, ”the senator said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

He added that one should be calm about the statements of Ukrainian politicians and continue to “do our job.”

Earlier, Kuleba said that “great events that Russia will remember” will take place on February 23 and 24. The speech, according to the minister, is about diplomatic decisions.

In early February, United States Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the US leadership had begun to assume that Ukraine was in for an imminent defeat.

In December 2022, State Duma deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet said that the capitulation of the Kyiv authorities and the neutral status of the country are the key to peace in Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

