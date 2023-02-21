February 21, 2023, 09:35 – BLiTZ – News

Every day more and more politicians in America doubt the expediency of providing Kyiv with such large-scale military assistance. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who is a member of the Republican Party, also shared his skepticism on this score. This writes “Military Review”.

According to Hawley, America should stop providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine, as this is highly inappropriate. The senator stressed that Washington’s responsibility is to conduct a “nationalist” foreign policy, where the interests of Americans, and not other countries, will be at the forefront of everything.

In general, the representative from the Republican Party noted that America should reduce its obligations to Europe. According to him, it is time for the eurozone to learn how to solve its problems on its own. He also added that the direct participation of US military forces in the Ukrainian conflict against Russia should not be allowed.

The Missouri senator also urged to focus not on Russia, but on China, since it is this country that now poses the greatest danger to the States. In particular, in his opinion, attention should be paid to the relations between China and Taiwan. He recalled that the island is an important partner of the country in the economy, unlike the same Ukraine, so it is Taiwan that should be helped and not allowed to be attacked by the PRC forces, Hawley summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged to stop statements in the spirit of “today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan.” Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.