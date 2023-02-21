February 21, 2023, 21:47 – BLiTZ – News

Andrey Klishas, ​​Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, commented on Biden’s speech in Warsaw. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The politician noted that US President Joe Biden says that his country “values” the freedom, human rights and sovereignty of other states, despite the fact that the United States is a state with a neo-Nazi ideology of “American exceptionalism” that enforces its “American leadership” in around the world with weapons.

Klishas noticed that only a crowd of Polish and other Russophobes rejoices at these words.

Earlier, Joe Biden addressed the Russians in his speech in Warsaw, saying that neither America nor Europe seeks to suppress or destroy Russia.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.