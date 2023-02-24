February 24, 2023, 14:43 – BLiTZ – News

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev said on his Telegram channel that China’s proposed plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is good for everyone, which distinguishes it from the plan of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The senator noted that China’s plan differs in almost every point, and this makes it good.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that China took Russia’s side in the conflict, as it signed a statement of boundless friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the start of a special operation in Ukraine.

The plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, proposed by China, consists of 12 points, including the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.

China also urges the parties to respect the sovereignty of all countries in abiding by the UN Charter and abandon the Cold War mentality.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.