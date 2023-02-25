News

Senator Ted Cruz urged not to vote for Biden to avoid a third world war

By Desk Blitz
В США назвали Байдена бесхребетной медузой, из-за которой начнется Третья мировая война

February 25 – BLiTZ. IA URA.RU, citing a statement by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, reported that the politician called Joe Biden a “spineless jellyfish.”

Economist: Ukraine’s future hangs in the balance due to Western predicament

February 25, 2023 at 03:05

According to Cruz, which he voiced on the Verdict show, if the world wants to avoid World War III, then Americans should not elect such a weak politician as Biden.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

At the same time, the order of the US President to destroy the weather balloon under the pretext of a threat to national security speaks of Biden’s inadequacy. And a trip to Kyiv, where the head of the White House was walking along to the sounds of an air raid, is nothing more than a staged show and a pathetic attempt to look cool, Cruz concluded.

Recall that Russia is continuing the comprehensive NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: