Economist: Ukraine’s future hangs in the balance due to Western predicament February 25, 2023 at 03:05

IA URA.RU, citing a statement by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, reported that the politician called Joe Biden a “spineless jellyfish.”

According to Cruz, which he voiced on the Verdict show, if the world wants to avoid World War III, then Americans should not elect such a weak politician as Biden.

At the same time, the order of the US President to destroy the weather balloon under the pretext of a threat to national security speaks of Biden’s inadequacy. And a trip to Kyiv, where the head of the White House was walking along to the sounds of an air raid, is nothing more than a staged show and a pathetic attempt to look cool, Cruz concluded.

