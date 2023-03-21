March 21 - BLiTZ. The British War Department recently announced its readiness to start supplying Kyiv with depleted uranium ammunition. Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov is convinced that the question of the inadmissibility of this must be understood in the UN Security Council. Details are written by the information publication RIA Novosti.

“This is a kind of “gap” between a “dirty bomb” and conventional shells,” the senator says.

Official London needs to be told that it “eventually” will pay for its policy, Tsekov believes. The statements of the officials of the United Kingdom say that it is they who are instigating the war.

“They are ready to use something that will cause damage to the territory of Ukraine, regardless of who controls it,” he concluded.

Recall that the Russian Federation has been holding a NWO in Ukraine for more than a year. Western countries are helping the criminal Kyiv regime with the supply of weapons and shells.