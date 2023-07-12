Senior doctors of RIMS are doing arbitrariness, do not come on duty on time, director in charge asked for clarification

Senior doctors of RIMS do not come on duty on time. Due to this patients have to consult only junior doctors in OPD. The latest case came to the fore on Tuesday, when Dr. Rajeev Gupta, the director in-charge, came out at nine in the morning for a surprise inspection of the OPD. Only one senior doctor was found in radiology, while other senior doctors were not present.

At the same time, no doctor was found in the OPD of Neurology Department. During the inspection, attendance was also less in OPDs of many other departments. Taking this seriously, the Director has sought clarification from all the absent doctors through the heads of the departments. At the same time, a warning has also been given that if this condition continues, then next time appropriate action will be taken. Superintendent Dr. Hirendra Birua and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Shailesh Tripathi were also present at the time of inspection.

ART Center was not opened on time:

During the inspection, the ART center set up in RIMS for the treatment of HIV was also found closed. Dozens of patients were found waiting outside the center for HIV tests and medicines. Patients also made a verbal complaint to Director Dr. Rajeev Gupta. After this, instructions were issued to seek clarification from the in-charge of the ART centre.

If the senior doctor does not follow the duty time then what can be expected from the junior. This time he has been let off with a warning, but next time action will be taken according to the rules.

Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Director In-charge, RIMS

Reagent over, patients could not get blood



Ranchi. A large number of patients could not get blood due to the end of the reagent used for blood test in RIMS on Tuesday. Patients and their relatives were asked to come later by blood bank workers. Serious patients and pregnant women were the most troubled in the hospital. During the surgery in OT, relatives were asked to go to the blood bank, but they were seen waiting outside.

Even after this, when the problem persisted, after some time the family members started a ruckus. Meanwhile, the counter of the blood bank was also broken. There was a long tussle between the relatives of the patients and the blood bank personnel. Due to the uproar, hundreds of applications for taking blood remained pending. Dr. Sushma, in-charge of the blood bank, told that an indent was made for the reagent, but it was not supplied till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, RIMS Director Rajeev Kumar Gupta said that the supply of reagents has been done through the agency. The agency is pressing to clear the old bills, while it takes time to complete any kind of payment process.