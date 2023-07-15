Senior doctors of RIMS are not coming to the hospital on time even after warnings, patients are forced to see junior doctors

Ranchi: Many senior doctors of RIMS are not following the time even after the director’s warning. Many doctors are reaching the hospital 45 minutes late than the scheduled time, while patients stand in queues in front of the OPD since morning. When the Prabhat Khabar team inspected the RIMS OPD block at 9:45 am on Friday morning, senior doctors were not present in most of the department’s OPDs. The nurses present in the OPD told that the doctor must be coming soon. Some senior doctors reached at 9.55 am, while some at 10.05 am. It may be noted that the time for doctors to reach the OPD is fixed at nine in the morning.

On July 11, the director inspected the OPD

Let us tell you that on July 11, Director Dr. Rajeev Gupta inspected the OPD. During the inspection, senior doctors were not found present in the OPD of many departments. After this, the director had instructed all the doctors to follow the duty hours. In case of non-compliance, action was taken as per the rules. Despite this, the doctors are not coming on time.

Naman Diwas: Those whose eyes gave new life to others even after death, SOTTO will posthumously honor them

Patients stand in queue since morning

Patients from different districts of the state come to RIMS to consult senior doctors. He stands in the queue by making OPD slips since morning, but when the senior doctor does not come on time, the patients have to be seen by the junior doctor.

World Youth Skill Day: CM Hemant Soren will inaugurate ‘Chief Minister Sarathi Yojana’, will get free skill training