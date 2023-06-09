Senior journalist Anuj Sinha said on the 123rd martyrdom day of Birsa Munda, coming generations should also know the Ulgulan saga

Ranchi: On the 123rd martyrdom day of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a cultural program was organized under the joint auspices of All India Adivasi Mahasabha and Adivasi Adhikar Manch at Jail Chowk, Ranchi. Prabhat Khabar’s senior journalist Anuj Sinha addressed the gathering as the chief guest in this event. He threw light on the biography of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. During this, he mentioned the conspiracy with Dharti Aaba. He said that there has been great power in the heroes of Jharkhand, but it is unfortunate that here the loved ones have betrayed their loved ones. The same happened with Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Inspiration is the biography of Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Mr. Sinha said that there is a need to convey the biography, struggle and saga of Lord Birsa to the coming generations so that the saga of the heroes of Jharkhand remains in everyone’s mind because there is no long time to create history but one determination. Enough happens and the biography of Lord Birsa gives us a confidence. It also gives inspiration and courage to create history. Today, agitators, social workers and artists from different districts of Jharkhand including Chatra, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Seraikela, Kharsawan, Ranchi, Khunti, Garhwa reached in this cultural programme. The artists enthralled the audience with their presentation. At the same time, artists and singers enthralled the audience with Jharkhandi songs and poets’ poems. The program was conducted by Alice Cherova while the vote of thanks was done by Roshan Horo.

Birsa Munda: In a short life of 25 years, how did he become a god by being restless?

were present in the program

All India Adivasi Mahasabha convenor Ajay Singh, Adivasi Adhikar Manch’s Aloka Kujur, social workers Farzana Farooqui, Mo Moizuddin, Faizin Fatima, Amresh Jha, Deepak Kisku, Jaywanti Horo, Rupi Oraon, Martha Tigga, Birsingh Munda, Suman Dodrai were present on the occasion. , Etwa Munda, Vishram Dodray, Basanti Bhokta, Nishu Bhokta, Mukesh Bhagat, Priyanka Devi, Chinta Devi, Anita Lakda, Dr. Surinder Kaur Neelam, Sitaram Oraon, Budhwa Munda Dale Oraon, Roshan Horo and others were present.

The name of a village in Jharkhand was so objectionable that the villagers were ashamed to tell it, now this is the new name cause