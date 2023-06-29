sensational disclosure of devendra fadnavis sharad pawar was ready to form government with bjp in 2019 sbh | Sensational disclosure of Devendra Fadnavis

Talking about the swearing-in scandal after the 2019 election results, Devendra Fadnavis said that after the election results, Uddhav Thackeray started talking about forming a government with the Congress. Meanwhile, some people of NCP contacted him and said that they are ready to form a stable government. A meeting was also held with Sharad Pawar regarding this matter, in which it was decided that the government would be formed. For this, all the powers were given to me and Ajit Pawar. We started all the preparations. While the preparations for the swearing-in were going on, Sharad Pawar took back his decision. When this happened, Ajit Pawar was left with no option but to come with me. Explaining further, Fadnavis said that, Ajit Pawar shared with me the matter of taking oath and said that Sharad Pawar would also be with him after this, but nothing like this happened. Accusing Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said that he has played a double game.