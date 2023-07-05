Seraikela: 10 convicts sentenced to 10 years in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case, fined Rs 15,000

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Pratap Mishra: ADJ Forest Amit Shekhar’s court has sentenced 10 convicts to 10-10 years in the Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case in Dhatkidih village of Seraikela in the year 2019. Along with this, a fine of 15-15 thousand has also been imposed. Let us tell you that on June 27, the court had convicted ten accused in this case, while two were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

These culprits were sentenced to 10-10 years

The names of Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, Bhim Singh Munda, Atul Mahali, Sunamo Pradhan, Vikram Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Prem Chand Mahali, Kamal Mahato, Madan Nayak and Mahesh Mahali are among those who have been sentenced to 10 years by the court. . They have been convicted under sections 304, 323, 325, 341,295 (A) and 149 of the IPC. Hearing on the point of punishment was held on Wednesday.

Tabrez became a victim of mob lynching on June 19, 2019

Let us inform that on June 19, 2019, Tabrez Ansari was thrashed in Dhatkidih village of Seraikela, accusing him of theft. The police arrested Tabrez and sent him to Seraikela Jail on 20 June. Tabrez’s health suddenly worsened on June 22, so he was brought to Seraikela Sadar Hospital where he died during treatment.

Will go to higher court: Shahista

After the sentence was announced in the case of mob lynching victim Tabrez Ansari, Tabrez’s wife Shahista Parveen respected the court’s decision and demanded maximum punishment for the culprits. Said that I will go to the higher court to get the culprits punished severely.