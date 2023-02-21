Serbia announced the abandonment of Russian fighters

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade will have to abandon the purchase of Russian fighters due to sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation. February 20 agency Bloomberg reported that in Serbia already now there are problems with the import of parts for the existing MiG-29.

Serbia has counted on Russian MiG fighter jets for air defense, but buying spare parts for them has become almost impossible, Vučić said.

“Now almost nothing can be imported from Russia, or almost nothing that has a military purpose,” he added.

According to the agency, the Serbian leader promised to increase defense spending to modernize the country’s armed forces. And he pointed to the possible purchase of French Rafale fighters. Vucic stressed that the country needs strong deterrents to survive, the Serbian army must be much stronger in the current conditions.

Last week it was reported that the ambassadors of the EU countries were unable to agree on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia. One of the controversial points was synthetic rubber, the import of which wants to limit the European Commission.

About 130 individuals and legal entities, including journalists and military officials, may be blacklisted. Additional trade bans on EU imports of Russian rubber and asphalt or bitumen are expected.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, specified that the new package of sanctions against Russia would include trade restrictions for €11 billion. In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko assured that Moscow had the tools to respond to the 10th package of EU sanctions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.