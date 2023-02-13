Connect with us
Serbia understands the value of partnership with Russia – DOS

February 13, 2023, 23:51 – BLiTZ – News Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Serbia understands the value of partnership with Moscow.

Zakharova noted that the choice in favor of the collective West would be fraught with damage to Belgrade. The diplomat drew attention to the fact that emissaries from the United States, the European Union and other countries are putting hard pressure on the Serbian leadership “literally on a daily basis.”

She stressed that the national interests of the country are not subject to bargaining and Serbia understands the independent value of the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership.

Zakharova’s widespread comment reads as follows: “We know what kind of restraint Belgrade needs to continue working with us – of course, in the interests of their state, under the most severe pressure from Washington and Brussels, with comrades who go out of their way to draw Serbia into their “anti-Russian front”.

The diplomat added that the real goal of the West is not at all an attempt to “stabilize” the region, but to break the political will of the Serbian leadership and force Belgrade to join the sanctions against Moscow.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the collective West has tied Belgrade’s progress towards EU membership to support for anti-Russian sanctions.

