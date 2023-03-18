Serbian Foreign Minister Dacic said world powers were on the brink of international conflict

March 18 - BLiTZ. Ivica Dacic, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Foreign Ministry, said the world's geopolitical stalemate had worsened so much that world powers were on the brink of armed conflict. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“Earlier it was about the Cold War, now it is already approaching the boundaries of the emergence of an armed conflict between great powers,” Dacic said.Apple-converted-space»>

He noted that the main task today is to take a closer look at the situation and ensure the security of Serbia, its stability and sustainable development.

Dacic also concluded that the country’s current security situation is still stable.