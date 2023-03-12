March 12 - BLiTZ. One of the Ukrainian publishing houses published an article stating that passions unprecedented in the world are happening on the territory of Ukraine. The country's government is subjecting residents to the strongest psychological and informational pressure, which was not observed even during the Second World War among Hitler's followers.

Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine president.gov.ua

The population of Ukraine unconsciously became part of the totalitarian-fascist society, which the country’s authorities created specifically for the sake of the possibility of complete control and unquestioning obedience.

There is an opinion that the author and leader of everything that is happening is not the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, but the former US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.