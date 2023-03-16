Sergei Polunin speaks about three portraits of the President of Russia on his chest

World ballet star Sergei Polunin is known for his tattoo with a portrait of the Russian President. In an interview with Izvestia, the artist said that he was trying to reduce all the images on his body, as he planned to return to Hollywood.

“For a year and a half I went to burn out a tattoo, 15 times. Mixing is a long process. It’s just that some tattoos have become less visible. For example, the Joker on the shoulder has practically disappeared. There is a cross. It’s just not as bright. I have removed all tattoos, in general. I wanted to go back to Hollywood. But SVO happened, ”says Polunin.

As the dancer says, he had to make a choice according to his conscience. Therefore, he left significant tattoos for him and re-filled the coat of arms of Russia on his right hand. He also left a portrait of President Vladimir Putin. Added two more.

“There were two options for me: either delete everything, or add two more Putins,” Polunin said.

He said that he had an agent in Hollywood and a filming offer. But with the beginning of the SVO, he was required to make a choice.

“People came from Hollywood. They wanted me to say that I condemn the actions of my country. For me, this is unacceptable,” Polunin concluded.

