March 21 - BLiTZ. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov announced the functioning of communication channels with the United States. However, due to the actions of official Washington, there is little progress in them.

According to Ryabkov, General Gerasimov, Sergei Shoigu and other high-ranking officials are in contact with representatives of the American side. There is also musical correspondence and work through embassies.

“Unfortunately, progress is even less than we would like, but this is not a reason to give up. We will use everything we have to promote our arguments, defend our positions at all platforms,” the diplomat said.

Ryabkov noted the high level of partnership between Russia and China, which has no analogues March 21, 2023 at 17:56

Ryabkov claims that not so long ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken.

The diplomat noted that communication between the Foreign Ministries of different countries has always been considered natural and required. Today, dialogue has become a problem.