Serial arsonist of police cars detained in St. Petersburg – News

February 26, 2023, 12:49 pm – BLiTZ – News In St. Petersburg, a man was detained, suspected of a series of arson of cars and property of the police. This is reported by the Telegram channel Shot.

The material reports that a 38-year-old man is from the Pskov region. According to reports, he tried to carry out his first attempt at arson at the end of January this year, choosing as a target the warehouse of the Office of Private Security of the National Guard Troops, but the building was not damaged during the actions of the attacker.

His further target was the official cars of the traffic police, which the man tried to set on fire while they were in the parking lot next to the workshop. As a result of his actions, the numbers of the cars were damaged and the hood was melted. Finally, it is reported that he subsequently tried to set fire to the car of one of the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which he chose in a parking lot in St. Petersburg. During the crime, the men were caught red-handed by police officers.

It is noted that during a search of the man’s apartment, pyrotechnic accessories and materials for the manufacture of explosive devices were found.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg they sent a man who attacked an OMON officer to a pre-trial detention center. Earlier, he was detained after a shot at one of the law enforcement officers. Read the BLiTZ article for details.