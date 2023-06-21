Service road being built from Patna Dental College to Civil Court, construction underway for double decker flyover

Patna. A service road is being constructed on Ashok Rajpath for the construction of a double-decker flyover between Civil Court and Patna Medical Dental College, so that people do not face any problem in movement during the piling in the middle of the road. The construction work will start in a distance of 200 meters from Civil Court to Patna Medical Dental College.

Part-time work

To speed up the construction of double decker flyover between Kargil Chowk and NIT in Ashok Rajpath, work is going on in part-parts. Along with digging the road near the vegetable garden, its casting is also being done to make the service road. Excavation has been done near Patna Medical Dental College for construction of drain.

Service road being built by breaking the footpath

To prepare the service road, digging was done by breaking the footpath near Sabzi Bagh. After digging, the road has been prepared by casting. Along with this, due to the availability of sufficient space on the roadside between Pir Bhor police station and Dental College, the work of construction of service road is also going on there. Along with this, a drain is being constructed to drain the water below. After making a drain, it will be used in the service road after casting it.

Country’s longest double decker flyover being built in Bihar, length is 3.5 km

Piling will be done by barricading

The source said that after preparing both the side service roads, barricading and piling will be done in the middle of the road. Right now, with piling being ready between BN College and Kulhadiya Complex, the work of making ramp from BN College to Kargil Chowk is going on.