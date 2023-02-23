In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, servicemen who distinguished themselves in the battles for Vuhledar were awarded. On Wednesday, February 22, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Viktor Goremykin presented awards to attack aircraft soldiers.

Izvestia showed the solemn ceremony and talked after it with the awarded fighters.

“I am a paratrooper, marines. We have a fighting brotherhood, we don’t throw each other, we don’t abandon, we always help each other. We are doing everything possible to help our guys, we are breaking through to the last, ”said one of the fighters.

Another soldier said that all his colleagues are determined to go to the end.

“The boys are all great, they go, chest forward, they worry about their comrades. Always support. On all fronts, in all directions, we are only moving forward, we are not stepping back,” he said.

On February 10, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that units of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation were entrenched in the southern part of Vugledar.

On February 15, Russian servicemen attacked strategic targets in the Ugledar region. It was reported that gunners were working around the clock to defend the sky from any air targets using the Tor and Buk systems. They have to work mainly with drones. In parallel, Russian aviation supports the offensive operations of the marines.

On February 23, Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Jan Gagin said that due to the actions of the Russian forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are losing manpower and equipment in the Artemivsk and Vuglodar directions, stealing financial assistance from Western curators.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.