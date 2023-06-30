Sesame crop of Gujarat will change the fate of farmers in Bundelkhand

Hamirpur, 30 June (Hindustan Times). This time, the Agriculture Department has made a lot of preparations for the cultivation of Gujarat’s sesame in Bundelkhand including Hamirpur. For this, the government has also given targets for sesame cultivation. Sesame will be cultivated in more than one lakh hectare area this time in the four districts of Chitrakoot Dham Mandal of Bundelkhand.

In Bundelkhand’s Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot and Banda and other areas, farmers cultivate sesame in a large area during Kharif sowing. Last year in Kharif season, sesame was cultivated in 43451 hectare area in Hamirpur district, 40192 hectare in Mahoba, 12825 hectare in Banda and 1618 hectare in Chitrakoot district. In all the four districts, the government had set a target for sesame cultivation in 102084 hectare area, but sesame could be sown only in 98086 hectare area. In the year 2021 also, farmers had cultivated sesame in an area of ​​77378 hectares in all the four districts including Hamirpur, Mahoba of Bundelkhand.

According to the Agriculture Department, last year due to unseasonal rains, there was a huge loss to the sesame crop. Despite this, great enthusiasm is being seen among the farmers for sesame cultivation. For the last several years, the farmers here are also taking huge profits from sesame cultivation. That is why the scope of its cultivation is increasing every year. But this time thousands of farmers are forced to buy sesame seeds in the market. Harishankar Bhargava, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, said that last time the sesame seeds were spoiled, due to which the seeds could not be allocated anywhere.

Now the farmers have increased the scope of sesame cultivation

Harishankar Bhargava, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department said that this time the government has given targets for sesame cultivation in other states including Gujarat. Sesame will be sown in 43500 hectare area in Hamirpur, while in Mahoba, 21158 in Banda and 1457 hectare in Chitrakoot, targets have been received from the government for sowing sesame in hectare. In these four districts of Bundelkhand, preparations have been made to sow GT-6 variety and other varieties of sesame in an area of ​​1 lakh, 4 thousand 799 hectare.