Seva Parmo Dharma: 707 women gave birth to children among Biparjoy, government took special care of pregnant women

Ahmedabad, June 16 (Hindustan Times). Many good news have also been received from the affected districts amid Biparjoy cyclonic storm in Gujarat. In 8 districts affected by the cyclone, 1152 pregnant women were shifted to safer places. Out of these, 707 women have an atmosphere of happiness at their homes after successful delivery. People are appreciating the efforts of the administration for saving two lives at the same time.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had set the target of zero casualty before the cyclonic storm and took the preparations to the end. Because of this, the sick, old, children and pregnant women were shifted to safer places. As a precautionary measure, a list of pregnant women had already been identified and prepared in the affected 8 districts and the metropolitan municipalities under them. All of them were taken to hospitals, health centers and safe places through ambulances.

Special care was taken of the women who were close to their delivery days. All of them were kept under medical supervision and special attention was paid to the availability of medicines and other essential items. As a result, maximum 552 cases were reported in Kutch district, 176 in Rajkot, 135 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 94 in Gir Somnath, 62 in Jamnagar, 58 in Junagadh, 33 in Porbandar, 26 in Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 8 in Junagadh and 4 in Morbi and Jamnagar. 4 In all, a total of 1152 pregnant women were taken to safe places before the storm.

Among all these women, maximum 348 from Kutch district, 100 from Rajkot, 93 from Devbhoomi Dwarka, 69 from Gir Somnath, 30 from Porbandar, 25 from Junagadh, 17 from Jamnagar, 12 from Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 8 from Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 8 from Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. Including 4 and 1 from Morbi district, a total of 707 women were successfully delivered in the hospital and health center. In this entire campaign, 302 government and 202 other ambulances along with medical staff were engaged day and night.

Keeping the storm in mind, it should not affect the health services, for this all necessary medicines, diesel, 197 modern generators were arranged. Along with this, arrangements for 17 additional ambulances including additional 10 in Kutch, 5 in Dwarka and 2 in Morbi were arranged by the government. The doctors made proper arrangements for pregnant women by monitoring them face to face or through video conferencing.