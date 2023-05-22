Seven and a half thousand special teachers will be appointed in Bihar, decision on TET and STET soon

About seven and a half thousand special teachers are to be appointed in Bihar to teach disabled children up to the age of 18 years. The appointments of special teachers will be for classes six to eight and classes nine and tenth. For this, the education department is going to conduct TET and STET very soon. In fact, the passing of the eligibility test has been made mandatory for the candidates in the rules.

Consideration is being done for the appointment of special teachers

Eligibility test or its alternative is also being considered for the appointment of special teachers for primary and secondary classes. More than two lakh children in the state are disabled in some form or the other. This figure of disability has recently come to the fore in the survey conducted by the government.

Before 1990, teachers were appointed in some special schools for children with disabilities.

According to the information, before 1990 in Bihar, teachers were appointed for specially-abled children in some special schools. This time specially trained teachers are being appointed. Since till now the eligibility test has not been conducted for the appointment of these special teachers. That’s why the need to conduct TET and STET is being felt. The Education Department is going to take effective steps in this direction very soon.

Headmasters will not get summer leave in government schools of Bihar, will get toilets and other construction done

STET exam can be held in these subjects

The subjects for which the STET exam has not been conducted in the state in 2019, the eligibility test will be conducted for those subjects. It may be known that except for English, there was no STET exam for any language and arts subject. It is expected that STET will be conducted in History, Geography, Political Science, Geography, Home Science, Psychology, Philosophy and Language subjects etc.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q93y1ReyfCk)