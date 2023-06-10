Seven darlings of Bihar became military officers, a glimpse of happiness was seen on the faces of parents in the passing out parade

After the 23rd Passing Out Parade at the Gaya Officers Training Center (OTA) on Saturday morning, after the 23rd Passing Out Parade, in the Piping Ceremony, the Guardian of many cadets was happy after getting the status of military officer, while the mother of many hugged. She was shedding tears. But, it was tears of joy. 82 cadets undergoing training here passed out on Saturday and took oath to serve the country with loyalty, loyalty and honesty towards the service of the army. In this, leaving 11 cadets of friendly nations, the remaining 71 military officers were dedicated to the service of the country. Seven of these cadets were from Bihar.

Avinash Kumar, Datiana, Vikram (Patna)

Father Rajkumar retired from Havaldar in Army’s IME and is currently doing farming in the village itself. It was because of his inspiration that he became a military officer. With the full co-operation of the parents and the lessons learned from the coaches, we worked hard and got success.

Manish Kumar Singh, Tendua, Marhaura, Chhapra

I have found success by joining the third generation army as an officer. My grandfather Parasnath Singh is retired from Havaldar in the army itself. Father Arvind Kumar Singh is on the post of JCO, while younger brother Sandeep Singh went to the army before me and is currently a captain. My wife is Kavita Singh, while my son is three years old, Arthav Singh, who also aspires to join the army.

Sukhwinder Singh, Kadhagola, Burari (Katihar)

Father Samaresh Singh Bunty is a truck driver. He wanted to become an officer in the army. I am the first person in my family who joined the army and made my father and mother proud by becoming an officer. It is a great pleasure to fulfill his dream. I have done my 12th standard from Sainik School Purulia (W,B). I have a brother and a sister.

Mo Amanullah, Matihani, Begusarai

I have two brothers. Father SM Barkat Ali is already on the post of JWO in Airforce in Jammu. The second brother is in 12th class. I wanted to join the army and become an officer. Today that dream came true. Now there is an intention to do even better. The boys of Bihar should work hard. There is a lot of potential in the army.

Himanshu Singh, Maharajganj, Siwan

I am the third person in my family who wants to serve the country by joining the army. My grandfather Vishwanath Singh was in the army only. Father Dilip Singh has also retired from the army. That’s why I got the lesson of country service and discipline from home only. My father wanted me to become an officer in the army. Today his dream came true. Got great happiness.

Mangalam Mishra, Nainijor, Brahmapur, Buxar

I have learned about service to the country and love for the country from home, because my father retired from the army and is currently posted in RBI in Lucknow. Sister Shubham Mishra works in IB. Grandfather Dr. Vijay Shankar Mishra is also a doctor. Everyone wanted to become an officer in the army. I have achieved success today by the power of hard work and dedication. There is great happiness.

71 cadets dedicated to serving the country by becoming officers in the Indian Army, maximum 20 cadets from UP pass out from Gaya OTA

Siddharth Bharti, Khushroopur, Patna

I am the only one in my family, who will serve the country today by becoming an officer in the army. My father has a grocery shop in Kankarbagh, Patna. Mother is a housewife. I have done my education in Patna only. From the beginning there was a desire to join the army. I studied with dedication and hard work and cleared TES. Other youths of Bihar should also go to the army and serve the country.