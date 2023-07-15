Seven Rajya Sabha candidates elected unopposed from Bengal

Kolkata, 15 July (Hindustan Times). Unopposed elections have been held on seven Rajya Sabha seats in Bengal. Trinamool Congress candidates won six seats and BJP candidate won one seat unopposed. On July 17, the Returning Officer will officially hand over the certificates to the winning candidates. However, when he will take oath has not been decided yet.

Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Derek O’Brien, Shanta Chhetri and Sushmita Dev are among the five Trinamool Congress seats that fell vacant. This time Shanta and Sushmita were not made candidates by the party. Rest three got ticket again. Delhi’s Saket Gokhale was nominated for the Falerio seat. In place of Shanta and Sushmita, Samirul Islam and Prakash Chik Baraik were nominated by the Trinamool Congress. BJP candidate Nagendra Roy has been elected on the seventh seat. In North Bengal he is known as Anant Maharaj. Anant has been agitating for a long time for the demand of a separate Cooch Behar state.