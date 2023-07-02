Seventeen-year-old Nahel was buried amid violence in France, more than three thousand people arrested so far

Paris, 02 July (His). In France, the whole of France is burning in protest against the death of 17-year-old Nahel of Algerian origin from the police bullet. Dharnas, arson and demonstrations have continued. Hundreds of people were arrested for a fifth night in violence-hit France. Meanwhile, Nahel was buried in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, on Saturday (French time). Hundreds of people attended the funeral peacefully, including his mother and grandmother. In the afternoon a ceremony took place at Nanterre’s mosque and the burial took place at the region’s vast Mont Valérian cemetery.

The situation has worsened so much that President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his proposed visit to Germany from Sunday. President Emmanuel Macron returned home after leaving a meeting of European leaders in Brussels on Friday.

So far more than 3000 people have been arrested in France. Curfew has been imposed in many cities. Over 45,000 policemen are on the streets to bring the situation under control. In view of this situation, Britain has asked its citizens not to travel to France.