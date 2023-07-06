Seventh batch of 6,554 pilgrims leave for holy cave of Amarnath from Jammu

Jammu, 06 July (Hindustan Times). The seventh batch of 6,554 pilgrims on Thursday left for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp. In this batch, 5,053 men, 1,375 women, 101 sadhus and 25 children left for the valley in 272 vehicles amid tight security arrangements.

As many as 3,864 pilgrims left for the Pahalgam base camp in a convoy of 141 vehicles, while another convoy of 131 vehicles carrying 2,690 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp. With this, a total of 36,823 pilgrims have left for the Valley from the Jammu base camp since June 30.

Till Wednesday evening, 65,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave of Amarnath and the yatra is going on smoothly. Devotees from across the country are thronging the base camps in large numbers to offer prayers and have a glimpse of the naturally formed ice Shivalinga.