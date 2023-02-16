HomeNewsSeveral streets will be...

Several streets will be closed in Moscow on February 21

By News Desk

The streets in the Gostiny Dvor area in the center of Moscow will be closed on February 21 on the day of the announcement of the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. This was announced on February 16 by the Metropolitan Department of Transport.

Streets will be closed from 00:01 until the end of the event. In particular, sections from Novaya Square to Red Square will become inaccessible to traffic, the section from Kitaygorodsky Proyezd to Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge and the section from Ilyinka Street to Varvarka Street in the area of ​​house 5 on Red Square will be blocked.

“Parking in the area of ​​overlaps will also not be available,” the deptrans message in the Telegram channel says.

Earlier, on February 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a formality for federal channels to set an hour for the broadcast of the message of the President of Russia to the Federal Assembly.

At the same time, it was reported that Channel One, Rossiya 1 and NTV brought Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly into the broadcast network. The broadcast is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21 at 12:00. From 13:00, other programs are scheduled in the programs of these TV channels. The Izvestia website will broadcast the event live.

Ivan Abramov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, told Izvestia that Putin’s plans to send a message to the Federal Assembly meant that all processes within the country were balanced.

Peskov also said that media from friendly countries would be accredited to the message of the President of the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly. Peskov indicated that media from states unfriendly to Russia will be able to cover the event, watching the broadcast on any channel.

