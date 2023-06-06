Severe flood in Ukraine due to dam break, Russia accused of blowing up dam

Kiev, 06 June (HS). Even after more than a quarter of a year has passed since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the aggression of the two countries continues. Due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River in Ukraine, there has been a severe flood. Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the Kakhovka dam near a major nuclear power plant. Ukraine has said that the breach in the dam has caused floodwaters to spread to the war zone. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine after the dam was blown up. Rejecting the allegations of blowing up the dam, Russia has blamed Ukraine for it.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media that Russia destroyed the Kakhovka Dam, putting thousands of civilians at risk. He said that this is a heinous war crime. Ukrainian officials have said that water could reach critical levels in the next five hours. Regional governor Alexander Prokudin released a video on social media saying the water would reach critical levels in five hours. Ten villages on the west bank of the Dnipro and part of the city of Kherson face the threat of flooding and people have been urged to prepare for evacuation.

Videos circulating on social media showed the dam hit by the explosion and the rapid flow of water. Moscow captured the dam in 2014, but Ukrainian forces took it back from Russia in late 2022. This dam supplies water to the Crimean peninsula. The International Atomic Energy Agency has stated that the destruction of the dam does not pose any risk to the nuclear plant. However, this situation is being closely monitored.