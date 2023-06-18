Severe heat continues to wreak havoc in Odisha, one person died due to heat stroke, the state government confirmed

Due to the scorching heat and humid weather in Odisha, the life of the people has become difficult. People are troubled by this scorching sun. Many people are coming in the grip of heat stroke. In such a situation, the state government has confirmed the first death due to heat stroke and has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the family of the deceased. A top official gave this information.

A senior official of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said on Sunday that the deceased was a middle-aged man from Balasore district. He said that so far 20 deaths have been reported allegedly due to heat wave. He said, so far we have received information about 20 deaths allegedly from Loo, in which the death of one person has been confirmed from Balasore district. Investigation is on in the case of other deaths.

The official said that if a person dies due to heat stroke, the state government will provide a compensation amount of Rs 50,000 to his family. In view of the heat wave condition in various districts, SRC Satyavrat Sahu reviewed the situation on Saturday based on the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, heat wave is likely to continue in some districts for the next three days. The Special Relief Commissioner quoted the forecast of IMD and said that the outbreak of severe heat is likely to continue for the next three-four days. He said that people should be careful.

The IMD said that Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and a total humidity of 76 per cent till 8.30 am on Sunday. According to the department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.4 degree Celsius in Jharsuguda and 36.4 degree Celsius in Sambalpur at 8.30 am on Sunday.