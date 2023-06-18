severe heat in dhanbad four including police line personnel died due to heatstroke many unconscious unk

Severe heat in Dhanbad: Saturday was the hottest day of this season so far for Dhanbad. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 44 degrees on Saturday. People were suffering due to strong sunlight and heat wave. The situation became such that four people died due to heatstroke in Tundi, Dhanbad and Nirsa, while people fainted in some areas including the urban area of ​​Dhanbad. Although the sky was partly cloudy in the evening, there was light drizzle at some places, but it did not provide relief. The extent is that there was no reduction in the power cut. Due to this, there was a situation of devastation. Let us tell you that since morning on Saturday, the weather was harsh. As the day progressed, the sun’s rays became more intense. According to the Meteorological Department, where Saturday was the hottest day of this season so far, there is no hope of relief for a few days.