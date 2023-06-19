Severe heat in UP caused outcry due to power cut, Mayawati called Yogi government’s claim air-to-air

Lucknow : There is a bad condition of electricity system in every district of Uttar Pradesh. Amidst the scorching heat in the state, there is a hue and cry for electricity from city to village. Due to drinking water crisis in many places, everything from flour mill to small scale industries have come to standstill. Despite all the efforts, the power system does not seem to be coming back on track. In the villages where 18 hours power supply is being claimed, they are getting power for hardly eight to 10 hours. There is a similar situation in the state from east to west.

1. Due to the severe heat wave that has been going on for the last several days in UP, the life of the people has been troubled due to severe power shortage in the entire state including the capital Lucknow, due to which the news of death from Ballia and other districts is very sad. The government should improve the electricity system immediately and do not cut electricity in hospitals etc.

Bad condition of power supply in Madhyachal

Overloading has derailed the system in most of the districts of Awadh region. The villages of Sultanpur are getting electricity only for six to eight hours and in the urban areas for 15 to 20 hours. Due to the closure of the KNI sub-centre on Saturday night, the supply to Shastri Nagar and Navipur remained closed. Supply is being done at Amethi district headquarters only for 15 to 18 hours. Superintending Engineer Ram Preet told that there is a problem due to break down. Many villages of Bahraich are getting electricity hardly for four hours.

Superintending Engineer Suresh Kumar says that tripping has become a big problem. In Barabanki, from Saturday evening till 5:00 pm on Sunday, electricity was available in many villages only for 6 to 8 hours. There was a cut of 3 to 4 hours in the city. In Sitapur, electricity is available for 14 hours in urban areas and 10 hours in rural areas. In Rae Bareilly also people were suffering due to power cuts. In Ambedkarnagar, electricity is available hardly for 10 to 11 hours. Electricity is available in Gonda only for 4 to 6 hours.

Ayodhya is also not untouched by power cut

The situation in Ayodhya is also no different from other districts. However, the cut is not happening. But, due to continuous fault, there is power failure. According to the first Pradeep Kumar, Executive Engineer of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Ayodhya, the fault is coming due to the old cable and transformer. The number of faults has increased considerably. In the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area, complaints are being received about power failure for 6 to 8 hours in more than a dozen wards.

Outcry for electricity in the districts of Dakshinanchal

Bulandshahr district headquarter is getting electricity for about 20 hours and other places for eight to 10 hours. There is a lot of negligence in replacing the transformer which blows due to overloading. Low voltage has become a big problem in Hapur. In Ghaziabad, supply is being done for 19 to 20 hours in urban areas and 12 to 14 hours in rural areas. The system in Rohilkhand area is also in bad shape. Bareilly headquarter is getting electricity for 20 hours while the rural areas are getting only 10-12 hours.

The industrial sector in Budaun is also facing power cuts of two to three hours. The villages of Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri are getting electricity on an average for 12 to 13 hours. Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam is also not getting electricity according to the roster. However, Director Technical BM Sharma says that there is no shortage of power. In Mathura, there is a power cut of six to seven hours in urban areas and eight to 10 hours in rural areas.

In Kanpur the claim is different but the reality is different

Same, in the Kanpur region, on paper it is being claimed to provide electricity according to the roster, but in reality there is a cut of five to seven hours. Electricity is being provided for 23.30 hours in Farrukhabad city, 20.15 hours at Tehsil level and 17.15 hours in rural areas. Superintending Engineer Vivek Asthana says that there is a problem due to dilapidated wire, bunch cable and overloading. In Kanpur Dehat, many feeders in rural areas are getting electricity only for 10 to 13 hours. In Etawah, electricity is being supplied for 20 hours in urban areas and 10 hours in rural areas.

14 hours supply is available in Auraiya. In Kannauj, supply is being done for hardly 15 hours and in the villages only for 10 hours. In Unnao, supply could be given only for 10-12 hours. Rural areas in Hardoi are getting electricity for 12 to 14 hours. Most of the feeders in Bundelkhand’s Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot are getting tripped four to five times every hour. In such a situation, electricity remains missing for many hours. However, the cut in Jhansi is reducing. Superintending Engineer Vinay Kumar says that electricity is being supplied for 18 hours in rural areas, 22 hours in tehsil area and 24 hours in the district.

