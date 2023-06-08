Severe water crisis in Ranchi, more than 1200 boreholes fail, more than a dozen areas in dry zone

Ranchi: The people of capital Ranchi are facing severe water crisis. More than 1200 borings have failed in urban areas only. Government boring (HYDT) has also failed at many places. Water is being supplied from the municipal tanker. In many areas, people are waiting for water supply by standing in line since night. At the same time, the ground water level has gone down by two to five meters in many areas. Due to this old boring is failing.

More than a dozen areas have been converted into dry zones. Every area is getting water only after boring of at least 400 to 500 feet. This was not the case till two years back. Earlier water was available at a depth of 300 to 400 feet. The situation is bad in many areas including Morhabadi, Ratu Road, Kanke Road, Upper Bazar, Harmu, Vidyanagar, Chuna Bhatta, New Madhukam, Irgu Toli, Kishoreganj, Tupudana, left side area of ​​Bariatu Road, Veer Kunwar Singh Colony in Hinoo. Water is not available in these areas through normal boring. Now here water is available only from 600 to 700 deep boring.

Getting water after boring 1000 feet in Kanke Road:

Many areas including Kanke Road, Bariatu, Tupudana are getting water after boring 1000 feet. According to the operators of the boring agency in the capital, hundreds of people are contacting for boring every day for the last few days. He said that out of 100 new borings, 20 are failing.

700 feet deep boring also failed in Vidyanagar:

The situation in Vidyanagar of Ward 34 is appalling. Here up to 700 feet deep boring is failing. 10 deep borings have dried up. Angry people gheraoed the house of outgoing councilor Vinod Singh with a bucket. The besieging women said that we need water. The outgoing councilor said that the condition of Vidyanagar is worse. Municipal officials do not listen. Tankers are being sent less here. Due to this problem is coming. People start juggling with water since morning.

where how boring fail



Kishore Ganj 140

Vidyanagar 50

New Madhukam 110

Gaurishankar Nagar 10

Harmu 600

around ITI 15

Pisca Bend 10

Kanke Road 40

Morhabadi 40

Hindpiri 200

(Note: Data based on talks with local public representatives and people)

Companies are not even able to supply water motor



How dependent the people of the capital are on boring for water can be gauged from the fact that there is a shortage of motor pumps in the city. The demand for submersible pumps has increased rapidly. The demand is so much that only 50 percent submersible pumps are being supplied as compared to the demand. Pump company officials say that earlier there was a demand for one HP and 10 and 14 stage pumps.

But, now the condition is that one HP and 14 stage, 1.5 HP and 18 and two HP and 24 stage submersible pumps are being demanded. The demand for higher stage pumps has increased because the pump can pull water up from the depth. Kaushal Kishore Bhartiya, branch manager of Luby Pump, said that the supply is not getting compared to the order. The demand for submersible pumps is high.

what do the officers say



Daily one and a half million liters of water is being supplied by the corporation through tankers. 350 places have been earmarked for water supply through tankers. Despite this, wherever there is a need of the people, efforts are being made to fulfill the demand.

Shashi Ranjan, Administrator, Ranchi Municipal Corporation

what do the victims say



400 feet deep boring was done, which has failed. The people around are also worried about not getting water. There are total 12 members in the house, who are completely dependent on the supply water. Day and night is spent in the jugaad of water.

Mo Aslam alias Bablu, Islam Nagar