Severe weather in many parts of the country including North India, hail fell in Uttarakhand and many flights diverted in Delhi

Weather Updates: The weather patterns have changed in many parts of the country including North India. It is raining in Delhi NCR. Heavy rains have made the weather pleasant. Along with this, people have got relief from the scorching heat. However, in the meantime strong winds also blew in Delhi, which caused a lot of trouble to the people. Here, due to the sudden change in the weather in Delhi, 10 flights were diverted between 6.25 pm to 8.00 pm. Due to change in weather, nine flights were diverted to Jaipur, while one flight was diverted to Lucknow.

New Delhi | Due to a sudden change in weather in Delhi, ten flights were diverted out of which nine flights were diverted to Jaipur while one flight was diverted to Lucknow between 6.25pm-8pm.

People in trouble due to strong wind

Significantly, on Tuesday evening in Delhi, there was a strong storm with a speed of 80 kilometers per hour and it rained. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to another western disturbance, thunderstorms and rain are expected in the plains of northern India including Delhi in the next few days. The department said that till June 5, the maximum temperature is expected to be less than 40 degree Celsius. Met office officials said Delhi witnessed moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with thunder and strong winds at a speed of 70 to 80 km per hour.

Meteorological Department issued yellow alert

Here, the Meteorological Office has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday due to the sudden change in the weather. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rain on Wednesday. The department has warned of traffic disruption due to rain and water-logging in low-lying areas. The office has predicted the maximum temperature to be around 35 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Dust storm will blow in many areas of HaryanaThe weather can take a turn in Haryana’s Hisar, Hansi, Siwani, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhel, Kosli, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal and surrounding areas. IMD estimates that light to moderate wind with a speed of 30 to 60 km/h can blow in these areas. The Meteorological Department has said that dust storms can also occur in many areas.

Hail fell with rain in DehradunThe harshness of the weather was also seen in Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, there was rain and hailstorm with strong winds in Dehradun and its surrounding areas. Here in the afternoon, the weather took a turn and heavy hail fell with rain amid strong winds. These large-sized hailstones kept falling for a long time, due to which a white sheet was spread at many places for some time. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and hailstorm with thunderstorms till June 2 in Dehradun and its surrounding areas.

