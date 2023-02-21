Sex worker from the UK called the strangest requests of clients

February 21, 2023, 11:00 am – BLiTZ – News

Sex worker from the UK Alex listed the strangest requests of his clients. In an interview with the Daily Mail correspondent, he also spoke about income and relationship with his wife.

According to the 41-year-old man, he became a gigolo at the age of 25. Then it was an opportunity for him to earn extra money. However, over time, Alex became involved in this business, and sex services became his main profession.

The man admitted that the work brings him pleasure. However, it also has its risks. For 16 years, Alex was tied up, his arms and shoulders were injured during sex games. The Briton even began to work out in the gym to become stronger and fulfill various wishes of clients.

Some girls like to smear food all over his body. Others prefer prolonged sexual intercourse, he said.

“When I first had sex for 9 hours in a row, my jaw almost dropped,” summed up the gigolo. He added that most of his clients just need attention. They want to be with someone, go on a date, have dinner together.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the man’s income fell to several thousand pounds a month. At the same time, in 2009, Alex received up to 55 thousand pounds (about 2.7 million rubles) per month. The man’s wife approves of his work. For 12 years of marriage on this basis, the couple did not have a single quarrel.

