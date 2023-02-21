Sexologist Rezanov said that men leave women after sex because of Casanova syndrome

February 21, 2023, 08:55 – BLiTZ – News

Psychologist-sexologist Yevgeny Rezanov said that most often men leave women after sex because of the “Casanova syndrome”. About this writes the publication “Klops”.

He spoke about the logic of such men: they think that after getting what they want, there is no point in wasting time on something else. Rezanov is convinced that such behavior is dictated by childhood trauma or a bad first experience with women. In this regard, in adulthood, a man tries to assert himself or even take revenge on the female sex, so he sets himself the goal of achieving intimacy and then leaving the girl.

“How the first love and first sexual contact proceed is important for everyone,” the expert explained, emphasizing that such men should consult a psychologist.

Rezanov also named the second reason for this behavior – this is the desire to recoup for a bad relationship with his mother, from whom the boy did not receive enough love and attention in childhood.

In conclusion, the doctor noted that women should not hold on to such men – they should be glad that such a man himself left their life, since relationships with such men could undermine nerves and all mental health, he summed up.

